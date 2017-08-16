Tom Savage: 'This is my team, and I'm not going to let anyone take it'

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Many people have already put the white flag up for the Texans quarterback battle. After going 15-of-25 for 179 passing yards and scoring a touchdown, the Texans fans have made it clear they want first round pick DeShaun Watson to line up under center this season and lead this team back to the playoffs in 2017.

Tom Savage though isn’t having any of it and still is set to take the field Week 1 when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to NRG Stadium.

“My mindset is that this is my team. And I’m not going to let anyone take it,” Savage told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “If you go there and you win and you play well, they can’t pull you. And if you go out there and you lose and the offense doesn’t look good, they can pull you. So the goal is to go out there and play well and win games. And that’s all you can really control.”

After the Texans traded former quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns in March, Bill O’Brien named Savage his starting quarterback heading into the 2017 season. For a majority of OTA’s and training camp, O’Brien has stayed true to this statement as Savage has taken a majority of first team reps.

On Monday however, Watson took first-team reps during practice for the first time this offseason. Although O’Brien stated that Watson’s reps had more to do with how the opportunities lined up, his strong outing last Wednesday night did merit the promotion.

Even though Watson was the talk of Wednesday’s outing, give credit to Savage for an overall strong showcase. Finishing his night 8-for-8 for 64 and leading the Texans down the field for a touchdown, the fourth-year player did show growth and promise as a starting quarterback.

While Savage might not be the sexiest pick to lead the Texans into the 2017 season, he still isn’t giving up on his season after one game. No matter the odds, Houston still has a quarterback battle in West Virginia brewing until an official announcement is made.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM