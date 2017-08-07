Tom Savage has taken every snap with 1st team offense

Jul 27, 2017; Greenbrier, WV, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) looks to throw during training camp at The Greenbrier. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

Texans training camp is in full swing now as the team ramps up its preparations ahead of the first preseason game next week, and much of the coverage centers on the ongoing battle to start at quarterback between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson.

Many view the battle as even at this point and a number of analysts are confident that Watson will start come Week One.

However, veteran Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain revealed after practice on Thursday that the former Clemson superstar has not yet taken a snap with the first team offense.

This seems to suggest that Savage is in pole position to start, at least for the time being. He has had the chance to develop chemistry with the starting pass-catchers and offensive line and that is good for offensive synergy, which will hopefully breed success.

However, it is rather surprising to hear that Watson has not been offered an opportunity to take snaps with the first team offense, though this may occur in the coming weeks as the season draws nearer.

