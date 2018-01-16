Titans request interview with Texans coach Mike Vrabel

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

In the aftermath of their divisional round defeat, the Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Mularkey mutually parted ways on Monday.

In the search for a new head man, the Titans have requested an interview with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Vrabel has become a popular name on the coaching carousel this year, interviewing for vacancies in Detroit and Indianapolis, and thus Tennessee’s interest in the former Patriot is unsurprising. While the Lions appear to have opted for Matt Patricia (Patriots’ DC), Vrabel is one of two finalists for the Colts job. Intriguingly, and perhaps worryingly for those hoping Vrabel is back with the Texans next year, his fellow finalist Josh McDaniels (Patriots’ OC) is also hotly-tipped for the Titans’ opening, and has close ties with Tennessee’s General Manager. Two jobs and two contenders are unhappy math for Texans fans, and it now seems likely Vrabel will be coaching a divisional rival next year.

Vrabel has been touted as a potential NFL head coach since his arrival in Houston as linebackers coach in 2014. Vrabel rejected a role as defensive coordinator in San Francisco in early 2016, choosing instead to continue with the Texans. He was rewarded for his excellent work with the linebacking corps with a promotion to defensive coordinator last offseason. While his debut season in this capacity was not particularly impressive, there is more to consider in terms of head coaching candidacy than success as a coordinator, and Vrabel’s leadership and nous for football have often been praised. It is looking like we will see Bill O’Brien and Mike Vrabel square off at least twice next year.

