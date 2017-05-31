Texans' Mumphery expelled for MSU sexual misconduct violation

Jan 7, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery (12) in action against the Oakland Raiders during the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Former Michigan State football player and current Texans receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled last year from his graduate studies program and banned from campus for violating the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, according to MSU Police documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by the Free Press.

The March 2015 incident involving the current Texans wide receiver is the third case of alleged sexual misconduct among current and former MSU football players in the past three years. Only one of them – an April incident involving Auston Robertson – has led to charges, while another case remains ongoing.

Mumphery was accused of sexually assaulting a student in her MSU dorm room on March 17, 2015. The woman reported it to MSU Police that night shortly after the incident. According to the campus police report, the two met a few months before the incident on an online dating site, agreeing to meet at her dorm room weeks later. The report details conflicting accounts of who was the aggressor and whether elements of their sexual behavior were consensual.

Mumphery had completed his MSU playing career at the time of the incident and worked out the next day for NFL representatives during the Spartans' pro day at the Duffy Daugherty Football Building. Houston selected Mumphery in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft on May 2 that year.

MSU Police forwarded the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office and requested third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in late March that year. On Aug. 24, 2015, the Ingham County Prosecutor's office under then-prosecutor Stuart Dunnings III – in a decision by assistant prosecutor Steve Kwasnik, according to the police report – declined to press charges because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and the accuser did not return contact.

Multiple attempts to reach Mumphery for comment were unsuccessful. Mumphery's agent, Kennard McGuire of McGuire Sports World agency, declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Texans said the team is "gathering information" and has no further comment at this time.

MSU cites the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) for why it will not comment on any expulsion or Title IX investigation.

The situation with Mumphery is an example of how the punishment can differ from the criminal court – which requires an ability to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt – to the university's judicial system and Title IX requirements. Criminal cases, whether charges are brought or not, have no bearing on a Title IX probe.

Mumphery’s case continued through the university’s Title IX process and punishment phase by the student conduct system. According to the police report, Denise Maybank, the vice president of MSU’s Division of Student Affairs and Services, emailed Mumphery a letter on June 7, 2016, that he violated the university’s policy on relationship violence and sexual misconduct. He was informed he could no longer reenroll at MSU “in any capacity.” Mumphery also has been banned from campus or using university facilities until Dec. 31, 2018. If he violates that order, he can be arrested.

Mumphery has not received his master's degree, according to MSU.

Federal government Title IX compliance requires all universities to investigate all sexual violence and harassment allegations. They are held to a preponderance of evidence standard typically applied in civil lawsuits, meaning "based on evidence and witness testimony presented, that there is a greater than 50 percent likelihood that the defendant caused the damage or other wrong," according to legaldictionary.net.

Mumphery received his bachelor's degree in communication in May 2014 and was pursuing his master's degree in the same program. He said he had planned to reenroll in graduate classes in January 2016, according to the police report.

The MSU Police report said it cannot be confirmed that Mumphery actually received the letter of policy violation nor has he been served in person. The police investigation was closed June 23, 2016.

Mumphery played for the Spartans in 2010-14 and caught the final touchdown in their win over Baylor in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 1, 2015, his last game at MSU. He has played two seasons with the Texans.

When a student is found to have violated MSU's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, a three-member Sanction Panel reviews the Title IX findings and potential written statements from both the alleged victim and the accused players. After that meeting, the Sanction Panel determines its punishment. Both the victim and the players can file appeals.

In a separate case involving an alleged Jan. 16 sexual assault, three MSU football players were suspended from the program. They have been found in violation of the sexual violence and misconduct policy and are awaiting the Sanction Panel's determination of punishment. One player's attorney told the Free Press her client plans to appeal whatever decision is rendered.

