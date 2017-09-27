KHOU
Close

Texans' Watson gives game check to Harvey victims

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his first game check to three food service workers at the stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:56 PM. CDT September 27, 2017

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson got a big payday, and he certainly deserves to splurge a little.

Instead, he gave his first game check to three food service workers at the stadium who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey.

As you can imagine, the women were moved to tears.

With his generous gift, Watson showed what it means to be “Houston Strong.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories