Texans waive Mumphery, Bullough after off-the-field issues

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Keith Mumphery and linebacker Max Bullough after the two were caught up in recent off-the-field issues.

It was discovered by the Detroit Free Press last week that Mumphery was expelled last year from his graduate studies program at Michigan State University and banned from campus for violating the university's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy, according to MSU Police documents. Mumphery played two seasons with the Texans.

Last month, the NFL announced Bullough would be suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Bullough signed with the Texans as a rookie free agent in 2014 but was released in 2014 and again in 2015. He started in three games last season.

Both Mumphery and Bullough played college football for the Michigan State Spartans.

