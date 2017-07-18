Texans to induct Andre Johnson into Ring of Honor

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson runs with the football during the first quarter against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum. The Texans defeated the Raiders 30-14. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will induct Andre Johnson as the inaugural member of the team’s Ring of Honor on Nov. 19.

The team also announced Tuesday their themes for each home game in 2017.

Coinciding with the Homecoming Game presented by Palais Royal on Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans will induct Johnson as the inaugural member of the team’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony.

The former Texans receiver, who spent 12 seasons with the team, signed a one-day contract on April 19 to officially retire as a member of the Texans. Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl berths with Houston and remains the team’s all-time leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64).

The Texans kick off their regular season home slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars by donning white-on-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game presented by BHP Billiton.=

Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton comes against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 10, and the home schedule concludes with a Christmas Day edition of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which serves as Fan Appreciation Day.

For Houston Texans ticket information, visit HoustonTexans.com or call 832-667-2390.

HOUSTON TEXANS 2017 HOME GAME THEMES

Date Opponent Time (CT) Theme Sat., Aug. 19 New England Patriots 7 p.m. State of Football/NFL Play Football presented by Verizon Thu., Aug. 31 Dallas Cowboys 7 p.m. Texans Care Sun., Sept. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars Noon Liberty White Out presented by BHP Billiton Sun., Oct. 1 Tennessee Titans Noon Kids Day – A Celebration of PLAY 60 presented by Texas Children’s Hospital Sun., Oct. 8 Kansas City Chiefs 7:30 p.m. Pink Ribbon Day/NFL Crucial Catch presented by Kroger Sun., Oct. 15 Cleveland Browns Noon Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai Sun., Nov. 5 Indianapolis Colts Noon Salute to Service presented by Bud Light Sun., Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals Noon Homecoming presented by Palais Royal/Andre Johnson Ring of Honor induction Sun., Dec. 10 San Francisco 49ers Noon Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton Mon., Dec. 25 Pittsburgh Steelers 3:30 p.m. Fan Appreciation Day

© 2017 KHOU-TV