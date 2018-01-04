Texans staff will coach one team at Senior Bowl

Jan 24, 2015; Mobile, AL, USA; General view of the center of the field Reese's Senior Bowl logo before the Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

One of the perks of finishing near the top of the NFL Draft selections is the ability to coach one of the squads in the annual Senior Bowl.

Bill O’Brien and his assistants will get approval to take on the reward, barring any unforeseen developments.

The Senior Bowl is the preeminent postseason all-star game for collegians preparing for the draft. The coaching staffs are selected from the teams with the worst records which did not make a head coaching change.

It’s an excellent opportunity to get a hands-on look at prospects. The Texans would make an interesting choice because they do not currently have a first- or second-round pick, but many middle-round prospects will be in Mobile from January 22-28 as well.

