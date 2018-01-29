Texans staff guides South to huge Senior Bowl win

South squad head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans walks the sidelines against the North squad during the fourth quarter at the 2018 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

Led by the Houston Texans coaching staff, the South dominated the North 45-16 in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

Bill O’Brien and his crew produced one of the most lopsided victories in the 68-year history of the annual game in Mobile, Alabama.

The Texans staff bullied the North, which was coached by the Denver Broncos. Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta threw for three TDs to capture Most Outstanding Player. Arizona State running back Rashaad Penny thrived in the Texans’ dual-purpose role by rushing for 64 yards and adding in 73 receiving yards on a TD catch-and-run from Lauletta.

Defense also ruled for the South and new defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel. The South defense created three takeaways and kept the North offense off-balance, especially early in the game.

