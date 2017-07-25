Texans single-game tickets on sale Thursday

The atmosphere inside NRG Stadium was electric as the Texans hosted the Raiders in a wild card game. (Michelle Homer photos) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Single-game tickets for the Houston Texans’ home games go on sale Thursday morning.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday online or by phone at (800)-745-3000. Tickets for individual games will not be sold at the NRG Stadium box office.

The Texans open their season with the Liberty White Out game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 10. Other home games include Deep Steel Sunday against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15; homecoming and Andre Johnson’s Ring of Honor induction against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19; and Battle Red Day against the San Francisco 49ers Dec. 10.

More than 67,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2017 season, which leaves a limited supply of single-game tickets. Fans interested in joining the 2018 Season Ticket Wait List can do so beginning Aug. 19 at www.HoustonTexans.com.

Fans who are unable to purchase tickets Thursday can visit the Houston Texans Ticket Exchange here.

