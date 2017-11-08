Texans sign QB Josh Johnson

Aug 11, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Josh Johnson (8) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

The Houston Texans signed an experienced, mobile quarterback on Tuesday, one who has been out of the NFL for some time.

No, it was not Colin Kaepernick. Instead, the Texans signed Josh Johnson to a contract.

The #Texans are shuffling their QB room: Ex-#Giants QB Josh Johnson is signing in HOU, source said, while Matt McGloin is getting released. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2017

Johnson, 31, has not played since the 2013 season and has not thrown a pass since 2011. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2008. Johnson has five career starts, all losses.

His career numbers are not very impressive.

Johnson has bounced around the tryout circuit for several years, bouncing from team to team. He most recently played for the New York Giants in the 2017 preseason. He rose to the NFL from San Diego, where his coach in college was former 49ers (and current Michigan) head man Jim Harbaugh.

To make room for Johnson, QB Matt McGloin was cut. McGloin was with the Texans for less than a week.

