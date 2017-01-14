Texans' season ends with loss to Patriots

Jan 14, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) gestures at the line against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports, Greg M. Cooper)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Houston Texans hung around into the third quarter, but even though they battered Tom Brady, and even though they capitalized on uncharacteristic New England mistakes, the Patriots prevailed – again – in the postseason.

New England used three touchdowns from Dion Lewis to defeat Houston, 34-16, in Saturday’s divisional round game to stamp their ticket to the AFC Championship Game.

They will host the victor of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots set an NFL record -- since the 1970 merger -- for consecutive trips to conference title games with six.

New England led from start to finish, and built an early 14-3 lead behind a pair of first-quarter touchdowns from Lewis – one via a 13-yard reception, and the other on a 98-yard kickoff return.

In consecutive possessions, however, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw a tipped-pass interception intended for receiver Michael Floyd, Lewis fumbled a kickoff return, and New England went three-and-out.

The Texans closed the gap to a four-point margin, thanks in large part to an unrelenting pass rush, but New England pulled away in the second half.

Brady finished 18-for-38 for 287 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

His two picks matched his regular-season total, despite throwing 432 passes in 12 games.

Lewis became the first player in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a kick return touchdown in a postseason game.

The Texans, meanwhile, needed their offense and quarterback Brock Osweiler to play a near-perfect game. He didn't.

Osweiler finished 18-for-38 for 287 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

Texans' nose tackle, Vince Wilfork, spoke to reporters about the team's defense in a post-game locker room interview.

According to KHOU 11 sports reporter, Matt Musil who was there in the locker room, Wilfork said he may have played his last NFL game.

BREAKING: From @KHOUSportsMatt in locker room, Vince Wilfork indicates he may have played his last NFL game #WeAreTexans #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 15, 2017

