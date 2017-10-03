Texans rocket up latest NFL power rankings

Oct 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

The Houston Texans are soaring like a dynamo, rocketing up the NFL power rankings from USA TODAY.

Beating down a division rival with a franchise-record 57 points impressed the rating committee enough to shoot the Texans up eight spots to No. 13 for the Week 5 poll.

The astronomical offensive output was worth moving up eight spots from last week’s ranking and puts the Texans back in the top half of the league. Trouncing the Titans sunk Tennessee from the top 10 and puts them one spot behind Houston. It’s nice to see a power poll take head-to-head contests into consideration.

Being No. 13 is the high-water mark for the Texans in 2017. They have been as low as 26th after the Week 1 loss.

If the Texans can manage to knock off the Chiefs, the top 10 will be a certainty next week. Kansas City sits atop the rankings as the only undefeated team left after just four weeks.

