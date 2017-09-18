Texans release Jaelen Strong

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaelen Strong (11) celebrates a long pass reception against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime at NRG Stadium. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have released wide receiver Jaelen Strong.

Strong returned to the team last week after serving a one-game suspension for a 2016 arrest in Arizona. He was charged with marijuana possession, which he admitted to on camera at the time of the arrest, and later apologized for his suspension and immaturity.

Strong was selected by Houston Texans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

