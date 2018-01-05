Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins named to NFL All-Pro 1st team

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after a play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was named to the Associated Press NFL All-Pro First Team Friday morning.

The teams are chosen by a national panel of fifty NFL writers and broadcasters to recognize the best players at each position.

#Texans WR @DeAndreHopkins named AP 1st Team All-Pro for the first time in his great career. Well deserved, fantastic season! — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 5, 2018

Hopkins posted 96 receptions for 1,378 yards and a franchise-record 13 touchdowns in 2017, making him one of 14 players in NFL history to post those numbers in a season and the third-youngest ever to do so.

Hopkins, who made the AP All-Pro Second Team in 2015, finished this season ranked first in the NFL in targets (174), sixth in receptions (96), fourth in receiving yards (1,378), first in receiving touchdowns (13), fourth in receiving first downs (69), first in receptions over 25 yards (17) and third in 100-yard receiving games (five).

The Texans receiver caught a touchdown in an NFL-high and franchise-record 10 different games this season and logged a team-high six touchdown receptions of 20-or-more yards, which tied for second-most in the NFL in 2017.

Hopkins led the league with nine games of seven-or-more receptions and tied for the league lead with 11 games of 70-or-more receiving yards.

