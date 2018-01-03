Texans part ways with secondary and RB coaches

This is a photo of Charles London of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo)

After a dismal 4-12 finish to the 2017 season, changes to the coaching staff in Houston were the expectation. While no changes came on Black Monday, Tuesday has been dark for several assistants.

Secondary coach John Butler and running backs coach John Butler are no longer with the Texans. Butler was dismissed while London chose to leave on his own.

They join special teams coach Larry Izzo, who parted ways in what was termed a mutual decision.

Butler coached the secondary for four seasons. His 2017 unit saw slight improvement at the safety positions but a major decline in the pass coverage at cornerback, notably with Kareem Jackson and Kevin Johnson.

Like Butler, London was part of head coach Bill O’Brien’s original Texans staff.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM