Texans owner, Bob McNair, calls Trump's comments 'divisive and counterproductive'

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair introduces Bill O'Brien as the new head coach of the Houston Texans at a press conference at Reliant Stadium on January 3, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Halleran, 2014 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The owner of the Houston Texans called President Donald Trump's comments surrounding NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem "divisive and counterproductive" on Sunday.

Robert C. McNair who is the founder, chairman and CEO for the Texans released the following statement:

"The NFL specifically, and football in general, has always unified our communities and families. The comments made by the president were divisive and counterproductive to what our country needs right now. I hope the reaction from our players results in positive action for our league, our communities and our country as a whole to make a positive difference in our society. Texans players are caring, intelligent men who do so much good, as was shown in the past month when our city was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. I have never been more proud of our players and our team than during this time. It was a display of what is truly possible when we all work together. We will continue to support our players to work together to promote the values of respect and unity."

Statement from @HoustonTexans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/sF78Sc4hdg — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017

At a rally Friday night in Alabama, Trump lashed out at NFL players who choose not to stand for the anthem.

"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

His attack on players continued Sunday when he tweeted the NFL should punish players who protest and suggested that fans should boycott the league.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

Related: Trump says NFL should 'fire or suspend' players who kneel during anthem

Several players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars either knelt or locked arms on their respective sidelines in solidarity and against the words of President Trump during the national anthem at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday morning.

Related: Jaguars owner Shahid Khan joins in on NFL's national anthem protests

The Texans face the New England Patriots at 12 p.m. on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

© 2017 KHOU-TV