Texans open with optimistic 20/1 odds for 2019 Super Bowl

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Houston Texans helmet lays on the bench during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

Believe it or not, there are already odds on who will win the 2019 Super Bowl.

Even though the 2018 edition is still weeks away, the futures market is establishing early favorites for the next NFL season.

The Texans open here with 20/1 odds. That figure ties them for the 11th-best with four other teams, notably the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. It is half the odds of the Tennessee Titans, who are still alive to win this year’s Super Bowl after stunning the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The Chiefs are 30/1.

In fact, the Texans (and Jaguars) have the third-best odds in the AFC despite coming off a 4-12 record.

NFL 2019 Super Bowl



NE 5/1

Pit 8/1

Phi 10/1

Min 10/1

GB 10/1

NO 16/1

Atl 16/1

Dal 18/1

LAR 18/1

Sea 18/1

SF 20/1

Jax 20/1

Hou 20/1

Car 20/1

LAC 30/1

KC 30/1

Oak 30/1

Det 40/1

TB 40/1

Bal 40/1

Ten 40/1

Ind 40/1

Ari 40/1

Den 40/1

NYG 60/1

Wsh 60/1

Mia 60/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 8, 2018

Having Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and the cavalcade of injured players returning impresses the bookies, it seems.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM