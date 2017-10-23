Texans LT Duane Brown ends holdout, NFL.com reports

Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown is back with the team and has ended his holdout, according NFL.com.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Brown is ready to practice and is health should the team decide to trade him.

#Texans LT Duane Brown is back with the team, source said. His holdout is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

Physically, #Texans LT Duane Brown is ready for practice. Would also be healthy if the team decided to trade him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

Brown was hoping to restructure his contract to secure more guaranteed money.

He skipped all of the offseason workouts in Houston, and then missed the preseason and the Texans first six regular season games.

The veteran left tackle attemptied to leverage the team’s relative weakness at the position to help him get more out of the remaining two seasons on the 6-year, $53.4 million deal he inked in 2012.

None of his over $9 million in base salary is guaranteed in either of the final two years, which leaves him vulnerable to losing out because of injury or performance decline.

In Brown's absence, Chris Clark played progressively well at left tackle after some ugly early struggles to cover for the disgruntled veteran. Kendall Lamm flopped miserably as the potential replacement and has played just six snaps since the Week 1 Jacksonville sack fest.

Brown figures to retake his position at left tackle, but there are other possibilities.

The Texans could move him to the right side, where Breno Giacomini has been one of the worst pass protectors in the league all season. Or Brown could slide back in at left tackle once he’s ready and kick Clark back over to the right side, his more natural position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Clark ranks No. 56 among offensive tackles and Giacomini is 66th out of 74 qualifying tackles.

The Texans could also trade Brown to the highest bidder. This has been a popular talking point for sports radio and comment sections.

Playoff contenders with offensive line issues are not hard to find — Seattle and the Chargers instantly spring to mind — and Brown’s experience and team-friendly contract could help the Texans recoup some draft value.

The Texans have a two-week roster exemption at their disposal to make a decision on Brown. If he’s in playing shape, expect action much sooner than that.

