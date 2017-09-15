Texans lose CBs Johnathan Joseph, Kevin Johnson to injury vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Eifert #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals makes a catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Last week it was the Houston Texans tight ends who got beat up. On Thursday Night Football in Cincinnati, it was the cornerbacks who felt the injury bug biting hard.

Johnathan Joseph left the game in the second quarter after delivering a vicious blow on Bengals TE Tyler Eifert after the catch. Joseph flew in with his right shoulder and slammed Eifert to the ground, but the Texans CB immediately favored his right upper arm and quickly exited the field. He was ruled out shortly thereafter.

Kevin Johnson did not make it through the third quarter. He tweaked his knee on a play where Eifert (again) was also injured. Johnson walked off the field under his own power.

After losing all three tight ends on the roster last week, as well as starters Brian Cushing and Jeff Allen, the injury bug appears to have found the Texans with undue virulence in the young 2017 season.

