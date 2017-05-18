Texans hire new VP of player personnel

General view of the Houston Texans logo at midfield during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans hired a new vice president of player personnel/assistant general manager this week.

Jimmy Raye III was hired for the position, the team announced Thursday.

Raye spent the last four years as vice president of football operations for the Indianapolis Colts. Before that, he spent 17 seasons with the San Diego Chargers as a director of player personbel, director of college scouting and as a scout. He started his career in the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quality control coach in 1995.

“I am so grateful and pleased to add the character, depth and experience Jimmy Raye brings to our group,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith in a statement. “He is a highly respected, seasoned executive that will provide new ideas and a fresh perspective to our entire football operation. I look forward to working with him and we all welcome him aboard.”

The Texans also promoted four other members of their personnel staff.

