Texans have 3rd-best AFC odds for winning Super Bowl LIII

Now that Super Bowl LII is done and the 2017 NFL season complete, the odds for the 2018 campaign are now officially posted and open for business. The folks at 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com) wasted no time in setting lines for next year’s Super Bowl, which will take place in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

The Houston Texans are one of the AFC favorites despite a last-place 4-12 finish in 2017. Only the New England Patriots (+350) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+1000) are above the Texans (+1850) among AFC teams.

Houston is just ahead of division rival, and reigning AFC South champ, Jacksonville. The Oakland Raiders are the only other AFC team in the top half of the odds to win, which speaks to the relative weakness of the conference.

For a bit of Texas pride, the Texans have better odds to win than the Dallas Cowboys at +2000.

