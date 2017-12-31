Texans GM Rick Smith to take leave of absence

Nov 1, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports, Troy Taormina)

The Houston Texans General Manager, Rick Smith, released a statement on Sunday saying he will be taking a leave of absence.

Smith said he wants to focus on his wife's recovery from breast cancer. He said while he loves the organization and the team, his family is his first priority.

The following is Smith's statement in full:

“Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife's complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer. We are faithful and trust in God's promise of healing and Wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority.”

UPDATE: #Texans Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence. pic.twitter.com/bILIKAPiEU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 31, 2017

