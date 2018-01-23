Texans get chance to coach up small-school OL at Senior Bowl

Bucknell offensive lineman Julie'n Davenport (70) during warm up prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Army on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in West Point, N.Y. Army won the game 21-14. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) (Photo: Hans Pennink)

One of the great perks of coaching in the Senior Bowl is the ability to get extra time to get to know the players. For the Texans, who will coach the South roster, the extra time is a boon with the plethora of small-school offensive linemen under their charge this week.

Bill O’Brien and his staff will have four small-school offensive linemen in Mobile.

Skyler Phillips, guard, Idaho State

Desmond Harrison, tackle, West Georgia

Brandon Parker, tackle North Carolina A&T

Alex Cappa, tackle, Humboldt State

It’s a great chance to see how the small-school standouts fare against the big boys from SEC, Big 10 and other FBS-level programs.

Houston has proven somewhat willing to take chances from the smaller colleges. Last year’s fourth-round pick was tackle Julie’n Davenport from Bucknell, an FCS-level school. Prior to his selection, the team had not drafted a non-FBS player since Alan Bonner in 2013.

During Shrine Game week, the Texans scouts in attendance in St. Pete thoroughly checked out Wagner tackle Greg Senat, William & Mary guard Connor Hilland, South Dakota State guard Jacob Ohnesorge and North Dakota State center Austin Kuhnert. Of that group, Senat showed definite NFL potential despite just two years of football experience after switching from basketball.

With a dire need for OL help, the chance to get extra exposure to the lesser-known talents could prove invaluable for the Texans.

