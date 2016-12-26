Texans fans snatch up AFC South Champs shirts

The Houston Texans won the AFC South title on Saturday night and now fans can wear their bragging rights.

Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across the area are now selling the official shirt. The shirts, which say "Hold down the South," are selling like hotcakes, and while other NFL fans may be rolling their eyes, Texans fans are buying in bulk.

The shirts, which are available for men, women and kids cost anywhere from $28 to $35. Academy says it ordered multiple shipments to handle the demand ever since that Texans win Saturday.

“It's exciting. We get customers asking almost every day, are you going to get the shirts? And when are they coming? It's just the excitement,” Sandra Collette, store director with Academy, said.

And if you know a fan who doesn't live in Houston, they can order one online at academy's website. One fan, Lisa Lyon, bought 15 shirts Monday morning. That totaled to $638.

She's a diehard Texans fan, who says the cotton blend marks a moment in time.