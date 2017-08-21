Texans fans lined up early for first open practice of the season

HOUSTON - Some Houston Texans fans stood in line all night to see their favorite players at the team’s first open practice of the season Monday.

Many said they missed the team over the summer when they practiced in West Virginia.

The crowds were a little smaller, some said because many kids have returned to school, but their enthusiasm was as big as ever.

The team president said there will be another open practice tomorrow morning.

