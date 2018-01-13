Texans extend Bill O'Brien's contract, hire new GM

(Photo: Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans extended head coach Bill O'Brien's contract ave hired Brian Gaine as their new general manager.

The Texans made the announcement Saturday morning. Gaine has signed a five-year deal and O'Brien received a four year extension with both deals running through 2022.

The @HoustonTexans have hired Brian Gaine as General Manager and extended the contract of Head Coach Bill O'Brien. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018

Gaine will be the team's third general manager in franchise history. The team said Gaine will bring 19 years of personnel experience with a total of five teams. He served as director of player personnel for the Texans in the 2015-16 seasons.

“Our committee was unanimous in praise for Brian Gaine and we are all aligned in our philosophy on how to continue to build our roster and win a championship,“ said Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair. “Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn’t be more excited about naming him our new general manager.”

New #Texans General Manager Brian Gaine brings 19 years of personnel experience and has helped guide each team he's been with to the postseason, including the #Texans' back-to-back AFC South titles in 2015 and 2016. pic.twitter.com/BeIkZozst5 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018

O'Brien's 31 career victories are tied for the most by any head coach in franchise history. He will be entering his fifth season with the team.

McNair released the following statement after the announcement of O'Brien's extension.

"Bill O'Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward. Bill is a terrific teacher that the players respect. We have a lot of trust in hi to build a unified, championship culture nd we're thrilled to have him as our head coach into the future."

#Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair on Head Coach Bill O’Brien, whose 31 career victories are tied for the most by any head coach in franchise history through their first four years: pic.twitter.com/mV3xyjFFFA — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 13, 2018

© 2018 KHOU-TV