Texans-Cowboys preseason game cancelled

HOUSTON -- Thursday’s preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans has been cancelled, KHOU 11's sister station in Dallas has confirmed.

The teams were informed of the cancellation at respective team meetings Wednesday morning, WFAA reports.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on Twitter that the game was cancelled so Texans players could return home to Houston to help out and be with their families.

Point of the cancellation is for players to get back to Houston, help out and be with their families. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2017

The game was initially scheduled for NRG Stadium in Houston but was moved to Arlington due to unprecedented flooding in the Houston area caused by what was Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets to the game went on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m. All proceeds from the game -- ticket revenue, parking and concessions -- were set to go toward Harvey relief. It was not immediately clear what would happen to those who had already purchased tickets prior to Wednesday's cancellation.

