Clowney fills trash cans sent by Jaguars fans with toys for kids

HOUSTON - Jadeveon Clowney is turning a feud into a blessing for local families.

The Texans player and the Jacksonville Jaguars team have had a war of words the past week. After a 45-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, defensive end Clowney was asked if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is improving.

"He's trash," Clowney told reporters.

In response, Jaguars fans have reportedly been sending trash cans to NRG Stadium this week.

Clowney decided to turn #trashintotreasure and fill the cans with toys for women and children at a local shelter.

Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

There's been some ill will between Bortles and Clowney going all the way back to their college days, when they were at UCF and South Carolina, respectively. In the weeks before a 2013 meeting between the two schools, Bortles was asked about facing Clowney at the Gamecocks' defense.

"I'm not scared," Bortles told Florida Today at the time. "And you can tell him that."

South Carolina won 28-25, handing UCF its lone loss of the season.

Clowney and Bortles were later selected No. 1 and No. 3 overall, respectively, in the 2014 NFL draft.

