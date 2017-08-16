Texans begin joint practices with New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) shakes hands with Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien after the Patriots 27-0 win over the Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

Bill O’Brien and his Houston Texans welcome his former employer to beautiful West Virginia as the New England Patriots come to The Greenbrier for two days of joint practices. The teams are doing dual practices in advance of their preseason contest this Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

O’Brien worked for the Patriots for several years as a quarterback coach and offensive coordinator before leaving in 2012 to coach Penn State. He has kept a good working relationship with New England, and the feeling is mutual.

The congeniality won’t curb the two teams from bringing the intensity on the practice field. It might keep the playbook a little more buttoned up, however.

As Patriot coach Bill Belichick noted,

“We’re not going to show them our triple reverse and they’re not going to show their triple safety blitz and a bunch of other garbage. That’s not what this is about. It wouldn’t be about that with any team, but it’s certainly not about that with these guys.”

The two days of joint practices represent the end of training camp for the Texans.

