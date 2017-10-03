Texans back atop AFC South as all other teams lose

Oct 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, Shanna Lockwood)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans entered Sunday’s action tied with the Indianapolis Colts at the bottom of the AFC South standings.

They left Week 4 in a three-way tie for first place thanks to the 57-14 destruction of Tennessee.

The Texans improved to 2-2 and dropped the Titans to that same record. Jacksonville joined the combatants from NRG Stadium at that record with an overtime loss to the New York Jets.

Houston has a home win over Tennessee and a home loss to Jacksonville within the division. Tennessee thumped the Jaguars 37-16 in Week 2 in Jacksonville, so both the Texans and Jaguars have a home division loss. That nullifies the tie-break advantage the Jaguars gained on Houston in Week 1.

The Colts are 1-3 and have yet to play a division game. Indianapolis plays in Nashville in Week 6 and will almost certainly still be without QB Andrew Luck.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM