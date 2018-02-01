Texans athletes work United tarmac, ticket counter at IAH

Some Houston Texans got to play “Career Day” Thursday and see what it is like to work for United Airlines. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Some Houston Texans got to play “career day” Thursday and see what it is like to work for United Airlines.

Kareem Jackson, DJ Reader and Benardrick McKinney hit the runway and guided planes on the Bush Airport tarmac. Even Toro got involved!

The event was all a surprise for United customers and employees. The athletes also got to work the United ticket counter and said it is a lot harder than it looks.

