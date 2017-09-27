Texans: $500 gift card post is fraudulent

A post has surfaced on social media claiming the J.J. Watt is giving away $500 Visa gift cards to Hurricane Harvey victims. But is it true?

In the post, it says the J.J. Watt Foundation and a group with the Abundant Life Church are giving away the cards.

The Houston Texans have confirmed this post is false.

KHOU 11 also reached out to the contacts listed on the website, but there hasn’t been a response.

Watt spoke about the money he raised on Wednesday.

“I mean, it's $37 million,” said Watt. “I just want to make sure that I'm doing it all the right way and that we take our time and do it right. But we're definitely getting there, and as soon as I have the exact final plan, I will definitely let you guys know."

Watt says he is personally meeting with every organization under consideration to make sure the money will go to those who need it most.

