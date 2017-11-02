Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson's injury

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans waves to fans as he leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.

The news came as a huge blow to Houston sports fans,who were on a high after the Astros won their first ever World Series Championship.

Several teammates, opponents and fans took to Twitter to wish Watson well.

Minor setback for a major comeback.

We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017

He will be back better than ever 🙏🏾 #DW4 — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson tore his left ACL in college. I'm told this is actually the other ACL. No news is good, but this is something. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

Set back for a major comeback get well bro. #DW4 — Josh Belk (@jbelk50) November 2, 2017

I don't think my heart has ever sunk so fast from an ESPN notification. Praying for a fast recovery for #DW4 — Brandon (@brandonlp40) November 2, 2017

