Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson's injury

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.
Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.
The news came as a huge blow to Houston sports fans,who were on a high after the Astros won their first ever World Series Championship.
Several teammates, opponents and fans took to Twitter to wish Watson well.
Minor setback for a major comeback.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017
We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4.
He will be back better than ever 🙏🏾 #DW4— Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017
#Texans QB Deshaun Watson tore his left ACL in college. I'm told this is actually the other ACL. No news is good, but this is something.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017
Dang! Speedy recovery, #DW4 Much love 💛 #Texans https://t.co/g3UrjRsfqk— Chris L. Massey (@Chris_L_Massey) November 2, 2017
Set back for a major comeback get well bro. #DW4— Josh Belk (@jbelk50) November 2, 2017
Prayers out to my all time favorite player💜😓 #DW4 @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/jeh2WpmpaP— Caitlyn Lee (@Caitlyn_Lee5) November 2, 2017
I don't think my heart has ever sunk so fast from an ESPN notification. Praying for a fast recovery for #DW4— Brandon (@brandonlp40) November 2, 2017
Sending my prayers to Deshaun Watson and hope he'll do better next year.🙏🏻🏈 #DeshaunWatson #DW4 #Texans #ClemsonTigers #DeshaunWatsonStrong pic.twitter.com/MIKQb3aVIW— Jonathan Varela (@thejvarela22) November 2, 2017
