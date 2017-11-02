KHOU
Social media reacts to Deshaun Watson's injury

Michelle Homer, KHOU 6:04 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans look to have taken a devastating hit that could derail their season.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to NFL Network.

The news came as a huge blow to Houston sports fans,who were on a high after the Astros won their first ever World Series Championship. 

Several teammates, opponents and fans took to Twitter to wish Watson well.

