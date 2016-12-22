Savage gets another shot when Texans host Bengals

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) throws during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

HOUSTON (AP) — Tom Savage has been waiting for another chance with the Houston Texans after struggling when he got a shot as a rookie in 2014.

On Saturday, he'll get it when he makes his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals after the Texans decided to relegate Brock Osweiler to a backup .

Savage had appeared in just one game when Ryan Fitzpatrick broke his leg in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 14, 2014.

He finished 10 of 19 for 127 yards, but botched a handoff which led to a fumble and threw an interception in the 17-10 loss.

Although that game was more than two years ago, he was still thinking about it when he came in for Osweiler in the second quarter on Sunday against the Jaguars.

"No doubt," he said. "Because as a competitor you want to go out there and that's what those guys deserved. And they deserved it that year when I went in as a rookie to go in there and be prepared. And I wasn't going to make that mistake again."

That game was his last regular-season appearance after a knee injury in it ended his 2014 season and he spent all of 2015 on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

So when he took the field with Houston trailing 13-0 he was determined to atone for how he performed the previous time he played a game that mattered.

He was able to do that, throwing for 260 yards to help the Texans rally for a 21-20 victory that kept them in the driver's seat in the AFC South with two games left.

