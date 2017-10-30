Reports: Texans trade Duane Brown to Seattle Seahawks

(Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Texans veteran left tackle Duane Brown has been traded to Seattle for CB Jeremy Lane, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Here we go; The #Seahawks have traded for OT Duane Brown, source said. From Seattle to Houston, back to Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2017

Brown ended his holdout last week after missing the team's first six games. He played Sunday in the Texans' heartbreaking 41-38 loss to the Seahawks.

Brown, who had two years remaining on his contract, had sought a new deal but didn't get it.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been the team's starter since he was drafted in the first round in 2008.

His salary for this season was $9.4 million, a big chunk of which he lost in his holdout. His 2018 salary is $9.75 million.

Brown, an outspoken leader in the locker room, was also one of many players that was upset by Texans owner Bob McNair's comments in which he appeared to refer to NFL players as "inmates" that are running the prison. McNair later apologized and claimed he was referring to the league office, but that explanation was not well-received in NFL circles.

Brown told Pro Football Talk in a Saturday morning interview that there were other things McNair said and did that caused concern. When Brown was a rookie in 2008, Barack Obama was elected president. "He came to talk to the team," Brown said of McNair. "He was visibly upset about it. He said, 'I know a lot of y'all are happy right now, but it's not the outcome that some of us were looking for.' That was very shocking to me."

Brown also noted that after he protested during the national anthem last season, unlike players from some other teams, he did not receive any organizational support. "I protested [during the national anthem] last year, and there was no backing of my character as a man as a leader or a player," Brown said. "There was nothing said by [McNair] or the organization to back me at all. They just kind of sent me to the wolves."

Along with Lane, the Texans reportedly get a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick.

