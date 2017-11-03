Reports: Texans sign QBs Matt McGloin, T.J. Yates

Matt McGloin, T.J. Yates (Photo: Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have reportedly signed Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates after it was announced quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL at practice Thursday.

The NFL Network reports the veterans will back up Tom Savage, who will be the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL.com, McGloin played under coach Bill O'Brien at Penn State.

Yates played for the Texans before, earning the team's first-ever playoff victory in 2011 over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has played four of his six seasons in the NFL with the Texans.

"McGloin and Yates both performed poorly this preseason, the former with the Philadelphia Eagles and the latter with the Buffalo Bills. If either is forced into action, a sad situation in Houston became sadder," reported NFL.com.

Watson, who had a great start with the Texans, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on a non-contact injury at practice.

The NFL just named Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

