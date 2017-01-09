Report: Texans' Vrabel to interview for Rams' vacancy

Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel talks with inside linebacker Brian Cushing (56) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – A popular Houston Texans coach’s name has surface in relation to an NFL head-coaching vacancy.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com and later confirmed by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Los Angeles Rams have received permission to interview Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel for their head-coaching vacancy.

Vrabel played 14 years in the NFL, winning three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. During his time with the Patriots, Vrabel starred for current Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

After Vrabel retired from the NFL, he spent three seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater Ohio State. After that he joined the Texans staff once current head coach Bill O’Brien was hired.

Vrabel has helped develop linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Bernardo McKinney, both who were named second-team All-Pro this season.

Vrabel has limited coaching experience and has never held a coordinator position. The Rams will have to wait until next week to interview him.

However, last season he turned down San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator job under Chip Kelly, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Kelly was recently fired after just one season at the helm.