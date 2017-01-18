Report: Texans promote Vrabel to DC; Crennel to assist. HC

Aug 28, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel talks with inside linebacker Brian Cushing (56) during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel will be taking the reins of the defense next season.

According to a report from Albert Breer of MMQB, the Texans are promoting Vrabel to defensive coordinator, and current DC Romeo Crennel expected to stay on as assistant head coach.

Vrabel’s name had surfaced in connection with the Los Angeles Rams head coaching vacancy before they hired Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

Breer also reported that the Los Angeles Chargers requested to talk to Vrabel about their defensive coordinator spot and the Redskins showed interest too.

Vrabel played 14 years in the NFL, winning three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots. During his time with the Patriots, Vrabel starred for current Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel.

After Vrabel retired from the NFL, he spent three seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater Ohio State. After that he joined the Texans staff once current head coach Bill O’Brien was hired.

Vrabel has helped develop linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Bernardrick McKinney, both who were named second-team All-Pro this season.

Last season he turned down San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator job under Chip Kelly, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Kelly was recently fired after just one season at the helm.

