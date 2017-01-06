Raiders LT Donald Penn to miss playoff game with knee injury

Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Raiders will be without star left tackle Donald Penn for their playoff opener against Houston.



The Raiders said Friday that Penn would be inactive after injuring his left knee in the regular-season finale against Denver.



That will be a big loss for a team already going into the game with a third-string quarterback at the helm. Rookie Connor Cook will be the first quarterback ever to make his starting debut in a playoff game with starter Derek Carr out with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin limited by a left shoulder injury.



