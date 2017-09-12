O'Brien says he has not decided on starting QB

Sep 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON – Refuting an earlier report, the Houston Texans themselves made their own statement Monday the situation at quarterback.

Coach Bill O’Brien has yet to decide between Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This definitively strikes down any speculation that the team has already committed to Watson, the first-round rookie.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport was reporting the Texans are expected to make the change to Watson as the starter.

At this point, the expectation is that the #Texans stick with rookie Deshaun Watson vs. the #Bengals. Still evaluating, but tough to go back — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2017

Neither QB played well in the 29-7 loss to Jacksonville. As Ian Rapoport, the progenitor of the earlier report, noted, Watson’s visible limping after the game could be a complicating factor.

Expect a decision in the very near future. Houston faces a short week to prepare.

