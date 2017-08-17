O'Brien: 'Riley McCarron is the spitting image of Wes Welker'

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

It’s no secret now that former Iowa wide receiver Riley McCarron has been one of the hottest names in Texans preseason. At 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, McCarron is not your prototypical wide receiver, even for a guy from the slot position. Still, strong hands and the ability to compete with the big boys, McCarron has earned praised from his head coach and his wide receiver coach heading into the second preseason game.

“He’s a good kid and he works hard,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien stated Tuesday afternoon. “He’s the spitting image of (Wes) Welker, wearing number 83 and all. He’s smart and tough, he’s played through injury already with a sore thumb and still played through it. He just needs to continue to get better.”

Dubbed the “Iowa Flash” by his head coach, McCarron posted a blazing 4.36 40 time at his Iowa pro-day this past offseason. In four years for the Hawkeyes, the 24-year-old rookie collected 50 career receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Known for his special team abilities as well, McCarron averaged 9.4 yards on punt returns and 30.4 yards per kick return.

While he’ll be a long shot to make the opening day roster, he certainly has impressed the right people heading into his second week.

