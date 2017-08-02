Jul 27, 2017; Greenbrier, WV, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during training camp at The Greenbrier. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

Deshaun Watson has been widely praised since Houston Texans training camp commenced last week, and head coach Bill O’Brien anointed Watson as the best rookie quarterback he has ever coached.

This is good feedback on a strong start to Texans training camp for the young quarterback. Hyperbole aside, it suggests O’Brien is confident in Watson’s skill set and chances to succeed.

O'Brien: "Deshaun is ahead of any rookie quarterback I've ever been around." — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 1, 2017

However, as several Twitter users pointed out, the list of rookie quarterbacks that the former New England quarterback coach has crossed paths with is not hugely impressive.

The list: Matt Gutierrez, Kevin O’Connell, Brian Hoyer, Zac Robinson, Ryan Mallett, Tom Savage, Deshaun Watson. They have combined for precisely zero postseason wins in the NFL.

Moreover, some analysts have been expeditious in calling Savage the starter for Week 1 before a preseason pass has even been thrown. This quote, along with the additional positive feedback on Watson’s training camp, suggests it is far from a foregone conclusion.

