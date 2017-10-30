Moving forward after Texans' anthem protest

Houston Texans defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (91) and teammates kneel during the national anthem before kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. (Photo Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans sent a loud message in Seattle Sunday afternoon when they took a knee during the anthem, but Monday was different inside the Texans locker room. Most players opting not to talk about team owner Bob McNair's comments, instead trying to move past them.

"We just tried to show unity and solidarity," said Texans linebacker Duane Brown. "We made a statement and from now on everything will be discussed internally moving forward."

Now back in Houston, the team is trying to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to the Seahawks.

"I don't want to get into details," said head coach Bill O'Brien. "But the last three days there's been a lot going on and these guys came out and focused on the game. It showed the character of this team."

Controversy's been swirling around Texans owner Bob McNair after reportedly telling NFL owners "We can't have the inmates running the prison."

Since then, McNair's apologized twice. He even met with the team Saturday, but we know there are players who haven't accepted those apologies. When Brown was asked about his relationship with the Texans owner Monday, his face and his response said it all.

"It's been okay," said Brown.

O'Brien did not know what his team was planning to do in protest Sunday, but reiterated he backs his guys 100 percent.

"At the end of the day you support the players, the players are the ones putting it on the line for us every week," said O'Brien.

The Texans want to bounce back from their loss this week with a win at home against the Colts next week. To do that, O'Brien says they need to get the focus back on football.

"These players have a voice," said O'Brien. "They're bright guys who have deep feelings about social issues, but we need to put together a game plan to beat the Indianapolis Colts, and that's the most important thing, and I think our players realize that."

There are also trade rumors swirling around Duane Brown. But neither Brown nor O'Brien wanted to talk about that earlier today.

© 2017 KHOU-TV