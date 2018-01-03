Mike Vrabel to interview with Lions for head coaching position

Dec 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

Texans defensive coach Mike Vrabel will travel to Detroit to meet with the Lions and interview for their vacant head coaching position on Wednesday.

The Lions and several Detroit media outlets confirm the interview.

Vrabel is one of the hot names on the emerging coach carousel despite an uneven first season running the entire Texans defense. His unit was bombarded with cataclysmic injuries to several key figures, notably J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

There is a connection between Vrabel and Lions GM Bob Quinn. The two worked together in New England when Vrabel played for the Patriots.

Detroit is interviewing several candidates for their vacant gig. They fired Jim Caldwell after four seasons despite a 9-7 finish and the best winning percentage in franchise history.

