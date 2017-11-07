KHOU
Mercilus honored for fundraising efforts for disabled kids

Jeff Risdon / Texans Wire , KHOU 9:19 AM. CST November 07, 2017

Whitney Mercilus might be out for the season with a torn triceps, but the outside linebacker continues to be a positive asset for the community. The Texans standout was honored by the NFLPA for his recent fundraising work through his Dine With Merci event.

Mercilus was a runner-up in the NFLPA’s Community MVP honor for raising almost $100,000 for disabled children and autism awareness.

 

 

Mercilus has long been one of the most beloved Texans players, and this is a great example of why. He continues to represent the team in a positive light even if he cannot contribute on the field for the rest of the year.

