Texans players react to one of Garcia's unbelievable magic tricks. (Photo: KHOU 11 Sports)

HOUSTON - In a KHOU Sports Exclusive, Houston native and world famous magician Daniel Garcia was back at home for the holidays and took the opportunity to spread some of his love for magic with his hometown.

Garcia has been doing magic since he was 5 years old and has put together an impressive resume in working with some of the best magicians and illusionists of our time including David Blaine and David Copperfield.

In a partnership with KHOU Sports and the Houston Texans, reporter Daniel Gotera was there to witness the reactions of several Texans players including CB Johnathan Joseph, DE Antonio Smith, WR Braxton Miller, S Corey Moore and RB Alfred Blue.

In addition to some of the main tricks featured in the feature above, Daniel Garcia performed other tricks that left the Texans players speechless.

Take this one for example, which involved Braxton Miller and Corey Moore picking cards.

In this bonus clip, Alfred Blue was asked to pick the sequence of the deck of cards…

Braxton Miller couldn’t believe what he was seeing, just look at his reaction with this box trick.

Daniel Garcia loves doing magic to make people laugh. He leaves people speechless, but the joy that he gets is seeing how much fun everyone has when he performs.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at one trick that is great for everyone...NOT involved.