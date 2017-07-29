'Madden' ratings revealed for Houston Texans rookies

Jul 27, 2017; Greenbrier, WV, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during training camp at The Greenbrier. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

The popular EA Sports operated ‘Madden’ series has been the gold standard among NFL video games since its inception in 1988.

The latest edition, Madden 18, will be released on Aug. 25 and the ratings for the entire Texans roster has now been revealed, including the ratings of the Texans’ crop of draftees.

EA Sports released this fun video earlier in the week, featuring Deshaun Watson and other rookies from around the league reacting to their ratings, but we now can reveal the entire rookie class’ first rating in the NFL, thanks to the team at madden-school.com.

Deshaun Watson, QB: 76 OVR, 88 THP, 87 THA, 84 SPD

Watson is the highest rated quarterback on the team (Tom Savage: 72 OVR), and possesses good accuracy and throw power, alongside strong athletic ratings comparable to most quarterbacks, with high agility, speed and acceleration. This gives players a dangerous dual threat quarterback to run their virtual offense.

Zach Cunningham, ROLB: 71 OVR, 83 SPD, 82 TAK, 68 ZONE

Cunningham is listed at outside linebacker but will play inside in Mike Vrabel’s 3-4 defense, so expect this to be amended early into the season. His coverage rankings do not compare favorably to those of Benardrick McKinney and Brian Cushing, which is strange given this is what his early role will be on the team. However, he should be a force against the run with his good marks for tackling, hit power and pursuit.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: 71 OVR, 90 SPD, 81 CAR, 86 AGI, 81 TRK

Foreman figures as a backup to Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue early on, but is a balanced running back able to make defenders miss with both speed and power. His ball carrier vision is the lowest of any running back on the Texans in-game roster, but this may improve should he impress early in the NFL, and Miller and Foreman may become a very dangerous tandem both in real life and virtually.

Julie’n Davenport, RT: 70 OVR, 85 STR, 75 RBK, 77 PBK

The raw offensive tackle has average ratings for run and pass blocking, which is to be expected given the low level of competition and development needed for the former Bucknell man. He does have the highest agility rating of any tackle on the roster and rates well in other athletic areas, so if playing in Franchise mode, Davenport could be a good developmental lineman with his good initial impact block (82.)

Carlos Watkins, DT: 68 OVR, 86 STR, 77 FNM, 76 TAK

Watkins’ overall is unimpressive but his position-specific ratings are good for an interior pass-rusher. He is agile and quick for a defensive lineman and could be effective as a rotational rusher on third down in games, which may mirror how the Texans use him. He has the second best finesse moves on the team, but may be hampered by his poor awareness at 56. He is higher rated than former Clemson teammate DJ Reader, which is probably inaccurate based on Reader’s rookie season.

Treston Decoud, CB: 66 OVR, 87 SPD, 77 MAN, 74 ZONE

Decoud’s is the tallest and biggest corner on the Texans roster and has adequate speed for his size. He has the second highest Press rating on the team behind Kareem Jackson but is not a particularly strong cover man with his below average marks for both man and zone coverage. He is another who could be developed in Franchise Mode into a solid depth corner.

Kyle Fuller, C: 62 OVR, 81 STR, 74 PBK, 72 RBK, 79 IMP

Fuller is behind Greg Mancz and Nick Martin in the Texans center hierarchy, and this is reflected in the game. His low strength does not help his low pass and run blocking skills, though there is some impact blocking to work with. Fuller is no more than a depth lineman initially.

