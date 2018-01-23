KHOU
LIVE BLOG: Texans coaching staff at Senior Bowl

Matt Musil and KHOU.com , KHOU 12:55 PM. CST January 23, 2018

The Houston Texans staff is in Mobile, Ala. this week as they are set to coach the South squad in this year's annual college all-star game.

KHOU 11 Sports' Matt Musil there providing the latest updates on practices and Saturday's game.

Tuesday, Jan. 23:

Bill O'Brien on Romeo Crennel taking over defensive coordinator position again.

Bill O'Brien on defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel moving on to take the Tennessee Titans head coaching job.

MORE: Mike Vrabel to become head coach of Tennessee Titans

The Texans coaching staff is ready to get a closer look at the prospects at the Senior Bowl.

MORE: South roster WRs have distinct Big 12 flavor

MORE: Texans get chance to coach up small-school OL at Senior Bowl

Headlines:

READ: Texans to hire Brad Seely as special teams coordinator

READ: Brian Gaine introduced as Texans general manager

 

