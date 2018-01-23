LIVE BLOG: Texans coaching staff at Senior Bowl

The Houston Texans staff is in Mobile, Ala. this week as they are set to coach the South squad in this year's annual college all-star game.
KHOU 11 Sports' Matt Musil there providing the latest updates on practices and Saturday's game.
Tuesday, Jan. 23:
Bill O'Brien on Romeo Crennel taking over defensive coordinator position again.
#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien talks about Romeo Crennel returning to DC position with Mike Vrabel leaving for the #Titans head coaching job pic.twitter.com/HGhglK6uNJ— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018
Bill O'Brien on defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel moving on to take the Tennessee Titans head coaching job.
#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Mike Vrabel moving on to the #Titans head coaching position... pic.twitter.com/LiPAHQeZRB— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018
The Texans coaching staff is ready to get a closer look at the prospects at the Senior Bowl.
#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is eager to get on the field and start caching the South Squad at Reese’s Senior Bowl @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/dO7CPk1VxY— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018
Headlines:
