LIVE BLOG: Texans coaching staff at Senior Bowl

Dec 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien reacts on the sideline during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

The Houston Texans staff is in Mobile, Ala. this week as they are set to coach the South squad in this year's annual college all-star game.

KHOU 11 Sports' Matt Musil there providing the latest updates on practices and Saturday's game.

Tuesday, Jan. 23:

Bill O'Brien on Romeo Crennel taking over defensive coordinator position again.

#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien talks about Romeo Crennel returning to DC position with Mike Vrabel leaving for the #Titans head coaching job pic.twitter.com/HGhglK6uNJ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018

Bill O'Brien on defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel moving on to take the Tennessee Titans head coaching job.

#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Mike Vrabel moving on to the #Titans head coaching position... pic.twitter.com/LiPAHQeZRB — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018

The Texans coaching staff is ready to get a closer look at the prospects at the Senior Bowl.

#KHOU11 #Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is eager to get on the field and start caching the South Squad at Reese’s Senior Bowl @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/dO7CPk1VxY — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) January 23, 2018

Headlines:

