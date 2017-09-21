Johnthan Banks officially signs with Texans

Aug 24, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Johnthan Banks (27) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

After working out several cornerbacks early in the week, the Houston Texans opted to sign veteran Johnthan Banks on Wednesday. Banks will don the No. 33 jersey for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Houston is shorthanded at CB with both Johnathan Joseph and Kevin Johnson leaving the Week 2 game in Cincinnati with injuries.

Banks was originally a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started immediately. His long arms and ball skills (seven career INTs) are his calling card. He spent 2016 with three different teams and failed to make the Chicago Bears out of the preseason.

In the corollary move, the Texans cut tight end Evan Baylis days after the undrafted rookie’s NFL debut.

